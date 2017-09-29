Afghan official: Taliban attack leaves 5 police dead in west
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 29, 2017
KABUL, Afghanistan -- An Afghan official says a Taliban attack on a police checkpoint has left five police dead in western Farah province.
Iqbal Baher, spokesman for the provincial chief of police, says two others were wounded when the militants launched their attack early Friday in Bala Bluk district.
Baher said reinforcements from the Afghan national army arrived after several hours of fighting and pushed the Taliban fighters out of the district. He said the Afghan air force struck three Taliban vehicles as they tried to escape, killing at least 20 Taliban fighters.
There was no immediate statement from the Taliban.
