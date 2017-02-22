Afghan official says bomb blast killed 3 in Paktika province
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 22, 2017
KABUL, Afghanistan — An Afghan official said a bomb has killed three civilians and wounded 19 in eastern Paktika province.
Mohammad Rahman Ayaas, spokesman for the provincial governor, said the attack took place on Wednesday morning when a parked motorcycle, loaded with explosives, was detonated by remote control at a market in Janikhel district.
The spokesman said a woman was among those killed. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, but he blamed the Taliban.
The insurgents often use suicide attacks and roadside bombs to target convoys of Afghan security forces across the country. Civilians are often victims of such explosions.
Separately, the Ministry of Interior says Afghan security forces have killed 12 militants of the Islamic State group, including a key commander, in eastern Nangarhar province in the past 24 hours.
