Afghan official says army general killed in helicopter crash

KABUL, Afghanistan — An Afghan official says that an army general has been killed alongside at least ten injured after a military helicopter malfunctioned over the western Badghis province.

Mohammad Radmanish, the deputy spokesman for the defense ministry, said Tuesday that the army corps commander for the western region, Gen. Mohiuddin Ghori, was killed in the incident.

Local officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters, said at least 10 officials accompanying Gen. Ghori were injured.

Radmanish said the commander was visiting an army base in Bala Murghab district when the incident occurred. He denied any insurgency or hostile attack had caused the crash.

Haji Mujadi, the spokesman for Badghis' governor, said the provincial council head and the chief of provincial intelligence were among those wounded.

