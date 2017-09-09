Afghan official: Gunmen kill chief of religious council
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 9, 2017
KABUL, Afghanistan — An Afghan official says at least two people have been shot and killed by gunmen in eastern Kapisa province, including the provincial chief of a religious council.
Qais Qaderi, spokesman for the provincial governor, said Saturday the religious council chief, who goes by the name Hanafyar, was the target of the attack. He died from his wounds on the way to a hospital.
His security guard was the second victim.
The Saturday attack was carried out by gunmen riding a motorcycle who shot Hanafyar as he was about to exit his vehicle near his home, said Qaderi.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Kapisa, but Qaderi said as many as eight suspects have been arrested and an investigation is underway.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
US judge upholds ship-based interrogation of Benghazi terror suspect seized overseas
Osprey makes maiden flight over Hokkaido during Northern Viper exercise
Mother of fallen sailor wants answers about deadly Navy crashes
Plans to reduce Italy’s base hospitals to clinics worry some Americans
Family: California man celebrating marriage killed in Spain
What to watch for as war games begin between US, South Korea