Afghan official: blast kills 1, injures 8 in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) -- An explosion in the Afghan capital, Kabul, Monday killed one person and wounded at least eight people, according to Afghan officials.

Interior Ministry spokesman Sediq Seddiqi said the explosion did not appear to have been a suicide attack.

Deputy ministry spokesman Najib Danish said the blast appeared to have targeted a minibus carrying a group of employees.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Islamic State group has launched multiple recent attacks in Kabul - including the storming of a military hospital last week in which more than 30 people were killed.