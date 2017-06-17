Quantcast

Afghan official: Afghan security forces recaptured Tora Bora

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 17, 2017

KABUL, Afghanistan — A top Afghan security official says army security forces recaptured Tora Bora in eastern Nangarhar province.

The official says he welcomes the U.S. government decision to send an additional 4,000 U.S. troops to Afghanistan.

Gen. Tariq Shah Bahrami, acting Afghan defense minister, said Saturday the decision was in consultation with the Afghan government. The mission for the new U.S. troops will be to train and advise Afghan security forces.

Meanwhile, Bahrami says army security forces recaptured Tora Bora in eastern Nangarhar province. He said at least 22 Islamic State group fighters were killed and 10 others were wounded in a clearance operation.

A major plan of the Islamic State group was to establish the Khorasan province but it has been foiled by security forces.
 

U.S. forces and Afghan security police are seen in Asad Khil near the site of a U.S. bombing in the Achin district of Jalalabad, east of Kabul, Afghanistan, on April 17, 2017.
RAHMAT GUL/AP

article continues below 

related articles

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  

from around the web

more top news