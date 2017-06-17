Afghan official: Afghan security forces recaptured Tora Bora
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 17, 2017
KABUL, Afghanistan — A top Afghan security official says army security forces recaptured Tora Bora in eastern Nangarhar province.
The official says he welcomes the U.S. government decision to send an additional 4,000 U.S. troops to Afghanistan.
Gen. Tariq Shah Bahrami, acting Afghan defense minister, said Saturday the decision was in consultation with the Afghan government. The mission for the new U.S. troops will be to train and advise Afghan security forces.
Meanwhile, Bahrami says army security forces recaptured Tora Bora in eastern Nangarhar province. He said at least 22 Islamic State group fighters were killed and 10 others were wounded in a clearance operation.
A major plan of the Islamic State group was to establish the Khorasan province but it has been foiled by security forces.
