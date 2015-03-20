Afghan official: 9 civilians killed in detonation of ordnance cache
By MIRWAIS KHAN | Associated Press | Published: April 2, 2017
KANDAHAR, Afghanistan — At least nine civilians have been killed after an Afghanistan army commando unit detonated a cache of ordinance found in southern Helmand province.
Omar Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor in Helmand, said Sunday that soldiers conducted an operation in which they found explosive and ammunition caches and detonated them.
Rasoul Zazia, spokesman for the army in Helmand, also confirmed the operation in Lashkar Gah - the capital of the province - late Saturday night.
At least two provincial officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak with the media, confirmed that nine civilians, including two children, three women and four men from a single family were killed the explosions caused the roof of their house to collapse.
