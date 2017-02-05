Afghan official: 38 killed by avalanches after heavy snow
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 5, 2017
KABUL, Afghanistan -- An Afghan official says at least 38 people have been killed in the past three days by avalanches caused by heavy snow in different parts of the country.
Omer Mohammadi, spokesman for the Afghan state minister for disaster management and humanitarian affairs, said Sunday that more than 20 others have been injured.
Mohammadi said that 22 of Afghanistan's 34 provinces have experienced heavy snow. Approximately 20 homes have been destroyed by avalanches and nearly 50 others heavily damaged.
On Sunday, the government declared a public holiday due to the heavy snowfall.
