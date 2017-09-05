Afghan official: 2 gunmen killed by NATO aircraft
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 5, 2017
KABUL, Afghanistan — An Afghan police official says at least two gunmen have been killed after they opened fire into the air where NATO helicopters were flying and the aircraft fired back.
Basir Mujahid, spokesman for the Kabul province police chief, said Tuesday two other gunmen were wounded in the exchange of fire Monday night in Qarabagh district.
Mujahid says there was an engagement party nearby, and an investigation is underway. It is not unusual for people to fire weapons into the air during wedding and engagement parties in Afghanistan.
The Resolute Support mission says in a statement they are aware of the reports but would not immediately release any details.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Workers clear out of Russian consulate in San Francisco
In search of closure: The effort to identify Hickam Field's 14 'unknowns'
Pentagon waives repayment of more than $190M from California National Guard members
Pilot recounts landing A-10 without landing gear, canopy after gun malfunction
High attrition rate dashes hopes of most seeking to earn Expert Infantry Badge
Trump signs off on Global War on Terror memorial