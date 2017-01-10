Afghan official: 2 explosions rock Kabul; 7 dead in Helmand attack

KABUL, Afghanistan — Two loud explosions rocked the Afghan capital of Kabul on Tuesday, causing as yet an undetermined number of casualties.

The target of the blasts was probably an area that includes government and lawmakers' offices, according to Sediq Sediqqi, spokesman for the Interior Ministry. The first explosion, carried out by a suicide bomber, was quickly followed by a second, caused by car bomb parked near the same site, he said.

Sediqqi said there were casualties but that exact numbers remain unclear. Public health ministry spokesman Ismail Kawasi only confirmed that three wounded civilians were brought to hospital.

Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the Kabul attacks.

Earlier in the day, a suicide bomber on foot struck in southern Helmand province, killing at least seven people, said Gen. Agha Noor Kemtoz, the provincial police chief. The target of the attack was a guesthouse used by a provincial intelligence official in Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand, said Kemtoz.

Those killed include civilian and military personnel, and six others were wounded in the attack, Kemtoz added . A car full of explosives was found nearby.

No one claimed responsibility for the Helmand attack but the Taliban frequently use use suicide attacks or roadside bombs to target government officials and Afghan security forces across the country.

