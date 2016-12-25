Afghan official: 2 civilians killed in bomb blast
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 25, 2016
KABUL, Afghanistan -- An Afghan official says that at least two Afghan civilians were killed by a roadside bomb in eastern Laghman province.
Sarhadi Zwak, spokesman for the Laghman provincial governor, said the attack took place early Sunday morning near a shrine in Mihterlam, the provincial capital.
No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, but Taliban insurgents routinely use roadside bombs to target Afghan security forces and government officials - with civilians frequently caught in the crossfire.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Christmas comes early for military family struck by Brussels airport tragedy
From Utah to Syria, volunteers on a mission to fight the Islamic State
Nancy Pelosi beats back challenge, is chosen as House Democratic leader
Spirit of service guides Marines dealing with physical, mental wounds
Recent battlefield deaths highlight danger to bomb technicians in Islamic State fight
Book documents World War II bombing of Wiesbaden