Afghan man arrested in 2008 kidnapping of American journalist David Rohde

NEW YORK — An Afghan man has been arrested and charged with the 2008 abduction of American journalist David Rohde, who was held hostage for seven months along with two others in a terrifying episode that garnered international attention.

Federal authorities in New York announced Wednesday that Haji Najibullah, 42, was taken into custody in Ukraine and transferred to the U.S. He is accused of taking Rohde at gunpoint as the journalist, then with the New York Times, was reporting on the war in Afghanistan. He and the others, both Afghan citizens, were later moved across the border to a Taliban complex in Pakistan.

Najibullah faces kidnapping, conspiracy and weapons charges, authorities said. If convicted, he could face life in prison. Najibullah was scheduled to appear in court here later Wednesday.

Rohde, now an editor with the New Yorker magazine, made a daring escape from the compound along with another of the hostages, Afghan journalist Tahir Ludin. The third captive stayed behind.