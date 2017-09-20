Afghan leader outlines US goal to wrest control from Taliban
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 20, 2017
WASHINGTON — Afghanistan's president says the Trump administration has a four-year objective to bring 80 percent of Afghanistan back under the Kabul government's control.
The Taliban currently hold sway in nearly 50 percent of the country.
President Ashraf Ghani tells National Public Radio that the U.S. strategy is three-fold: double the size of the Afghan commando force, bolster Afghanistan's military airpower, and overhaul the military leadership as part of broader reform of Afghan security forces.
Ghani says U.S. troops will continue to advise, assist and train Afghan forces — and won't return to a combat role.
Trump has so far offered few specifics of his plan, saying he doesn't want to discuss troop numbers, military tactics or timetables.
<gallery>
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
High attrition rate dashes hopes of most seeking to earn Expert Infantry Badge
US soldiers in Europe, Africa compete in Best Warrior Challenge
Father of American teenager missing in S. Korea says last time he saw her was to say good night
Israel and US open first American military base in Israel
Career aviator takes charge of 3rd Fleet as Pacific role widens
Thousands of troops are probably headed to Afghanistan, here's what they will do