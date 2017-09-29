Activists: Airstrikes hit dozens of towns in northern Syria
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 29, 2017
BEIRUT -- Syrian opposition activists say airstrikes have hit towns and villages in northern Syria killing and wounding dozens.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the airstrikes are concentrating on Idlib, Hama and Aleppo provinces north of the country.
Rami Abdurrahman, the Observatory's chief, said 42 towns and villages were aerially bombarded on Friday alone, killing at least 12 and wounded 31.
The opposition's Thiqa News Agency released a video showing a bloodied dead baby being pulled from under the rubble in the village of Urem Al-Kubra in Aleppo province. Thiqa said five people were killed in Urem al-Kubra.
Opposition activists say Syrian and Russian warplanes have been bombing northern Syria for nearly a week, killing as many as 150 people.
