Abu Dhabi hosts military drill amid Yemen war, Iran tensions
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 2, 2017
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — The capital of the United Arab Emirates has hosted a major military exercise before a public audience as the nation fights alongside Saudi troops in Yemen and tensions with Iran remain high.
The maneuver, called Union Fortress, took place on Thursday afternoon along Abu Dhabi's seaside corniche.
It featured fighter jets, helicopters and a mock seaborne hostage rescue performed by Emirati troops.
Such maneuvers before the public are rare in the United Arab Emirates, a major Western ally that hosts U.S. troops involved in the fight against the Islamic State group.
The exercise came as UAE and Saudi troops are locked in a largely stalemate war with Shiite rebels and their allies in Yemen.
Meanwhile, the UAE and other Gulf Arab nations remain suspicious of Iran after the nuclear deal.
