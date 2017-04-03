4 Afghan intelligence agents killed in Taliban attack
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: April 3, 2017
KABUL, Afghanistan -- Afghan officials confirm that at least four provincial intelligence service agents have been killed in an attack by Taliban insurgents in eastern Ghazni province.
Two provincial officials from eastern Paktika province confirmed on Monday that the deputy provincial director for Paktika, Abdul Wahib Khan, as well as his driver and two other people were killed in the ambush on Sunday.
The attack took place when their convoy was travelling from Ghazni toward Paktika province. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity, because they were not authorized to talk about intelligence-related issues.
The officials added that there were reports of others being wounded, but the exact number was not known.
Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for the ambush.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Pentagon implements 'C' and 'R' awards devices, removes 'V' from 2 awards
USAFE band jazzes it up in tour of Ukraine
Experts call for creation of 'red teams' to challenge climate science
More aggressive US strikes in Somalia put civilians at risk, experts say
US-led coalition adjusts tactics to counter Islamic State forcing civilians into targeted buildings
Trump says US is ready to act alone on North Korea