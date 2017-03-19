3 US soldiers wounded in green-on-blue attack in Afghanistan

A soldier with the 2nd Cavalry Regiment fires his M-9 pistol while practicing insider threat scenarios in a shoot house, July 17, 2013, at the Grafenwöhr training area to prepare for deployment to Afghanistan as advisers to the Afghan security forces.

KABUL, Afghanistan — Three U.S. soldiers were wounded when an Afghan soldier opened fire on them at a base in Helmand province on Sunday, NATO said.

The trio received medical treatment after the so-called green-on-blue attack, according to NATO, which provided no further details.

Gen. Dowlat Waziri, spokesman for the Afghan Defense Ministry said a person wearing an Afghan army uniform started shooting at the soldiers in the early afternoon.

He said the attacker was killed during an exchange of fire, and that an investigation into the incident was underway.

The Taliban said an “Afghan patriot soldier” opened fire on the Americans, without claiming responsibility for the attack.

The shooting comes less than a week after three other American soldiers were wounded in eastern Nangarhar province when their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device.

The soldiers returned to duty the following day.

Zubair Babakarkhail contributed to this report.

