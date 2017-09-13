War crimes court renews call for Libyan officer's arrest
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 13, 2017
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The head of an international court that investigates war crimes and genocide has renewed her call for the arrest of a Libyan military officer alleged to have been involved in the killing of 33 captives "in cold blood."
International Criminal Court Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda issued the call Wednesday amid conflicting reports over whether Major Mahmoud al-Werfalli has been arrested. The court issued an arrest warrant for him in August.
Al-Werfalli is suspected of being behind a string of killings earlier this year in the city of Benghazi. Victims' bodies were found in garbage dumps with bound hands and gunshots to the head.
Bensouda says Al-Werfalli "stands accused of serious crimes. I therefore again call on Libya to take all possible steps to immediately arrest and surrender him to the ICC."
