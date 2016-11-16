UN warns mass atrocities real risk in South Sudan

UNITED NATIONS — U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon warns that there is a real risk of mass atrocities being committed in South Sudan, following a sharp rise in hate speech and ethnic incitement.

In a report to the Security Council released Wednesday, Ban said that U.N. peacekeepers in South Sudan lack the manpower and capability to stop mass atrocities should they occur.

Ban repeated earlier calls on the Security Council to impose an arms embargo on the country which he said is "inundated with weaponry."

He also said that government restrictions on the peacekeepers movements have led to mission paralysis and are undermining humanitarian operations in the world's youngest nation which has been riven by ethnic violence since shortly after gaining independence from Sudan in 2011.

