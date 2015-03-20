UN seeks to trim Congo peacekeeping effort criticized by US

The United Nations may trim personnel and spending on its most expensive peacekeeping mission as the global body faces increasing pressure from the Trump administration and from other nations to rein in costs.

The U.N. Security Council will consider an 18 percent cut to the $1.2 billion budget of its peacekeeping effort in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to a draft resolution shared with Bloomberg News by diplomats from two nations on the council. If approved, the U.N. would lower the mission's troop ceiling to 16,215 from a current cap of 19,815. The U.S. had sought a steeper cut -- to 15,000 troops -- according to one of the diplomats.

The 15-member body will vote Friday on the resolution, which would also renew the UN's mission in the country, according to the officials, who asked not to be identified discussing internal discussions.

Nikki Haley, the U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., has said U.S. funding to the world body will be cut and signaled that peacekeepers are a likely target. The cost of the 92,000-strong peacekeeping force has surged over the past two decades to about $8 billion. About 28 percent of that is paid by the U.S., more than the combined payments by China, Japan and Germany, the next three largest contributors.

Haley, the former Republican governor of South Carolina, said Wednesday that the peacekeepers were aiding a Congolese government that is "corrupt and preys on its citizens."

"The U.N. peacekeeping mission is mandated to partner with the government," Haley said at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York . "In other words, the U.N. is aiding a government that is inflicting predatory behavior against its own people. We should have the decency and common sense to end this."

The U.N. debate comes as the Democratic Republic of Congo is embroiled in a political crisis. Under a Dec. 31 agreement between the government and opposition groups, President Joseph Kabila can remain in power until overdue elections are held at the end of this year, but the implementation of the deal has stalled. The country, a major producer of copper, cobalt, gold and tin, has never had a peaceful transfer of power.

Beyond the troop and budget cuts, the draft U.N. resolution introduces more specific performance indicators to help guide decisions about the Congo mission in the months ahead, according to a U.S. official.

Haley has said she will review all 16 UN peacekeeping missions on a case-by-case basis. The Congo mission is the first to come up for renewal since she took over in January as President Donald Trump's envoy.

According to U.N. data, 107 peacekeepers have died while taking part in the Congo mission since 2010, including nine last year. This week villagers discovered the bodies of two UN investigators, from the U.S. and Sweden, and their Congolese interpreter, who went missing this month in Kasai Central province, an area engulfed in a violent uprising.