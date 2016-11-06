UN peacekeeper killed, 7 wounded in north Mali convoy attack
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 6, 2016
BAMAKO, Mali — Authorities say Islamic militants have launched attacks on both a U.N. peacekeeping convoy and a Malian military camp in the country's north, killing at least three people.
Radhia Achouri with the U.N. peacekeeping mission known as MINUSMA, said a Togolese peacekeeper was killed Sunday morning along with two civilians when the convoy was attacked in Gourma.
Seven other peacekeepers were wounded, three of them seriously, Achouri said.
The attack came several hours after other jihadists assaulted a Malian military camp in nearby Gourma-Rharous. While there were no casualties, residents say the militants were able to steal five army vehicles including an ambulance.
Northern Mali was occupied in 2012 by al-Qaida-linked groups before being forced from power in a French-led military operation the following year.
In this Friday, Nov. 20, 2015 file photo, Mali troopers assist a hostage to leave the Radisson Blu hotel to safety after gunmen attacked the hotel, in Bamako, Mali. The al-Qaida-claimed attack on a Mali hotel may have been partly aimed at asserting the global terror network’s relevance as it faces an unprecedented challenge from the Islamic State group for leadership of the global jihadi movement. While the two groups share similar goals they have been bitterly divided over strategy and leadership, and have come to blows in Syria.
Harouna Traore/AP
