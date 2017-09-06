Tunisia reshuffles government to create 'war cabinet'
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 6, 2017
TUNIS, Tunisia — Tunisia's prime minister has named new interior and defense ministers as part of a broader government reshuffling that the African country's president says creates a "war cabinet" to fight terrorism and corruption.
Prime Minister Youssef Chahed on Wednesday appointed Lofti Brahem as interior minister and Abdelkrim Zbidi as defense minister. Brahem has been the commander of the National Guard, while Zbidi previously oversaw defense in 2011-2013.
Chahed also announced new ministers in the areas of finance and development, investment and international cooperation, and education.
President Beji Caid Essebsi said in a statement that Tunisia's government is gearing up to be a "war government."
Essebsi says the priorities will be to lead "the war on terrorism and corruption" and to fight unemployment and the economic imbalance between regions.
