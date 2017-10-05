Tunisia: No sign Marseille attacker had extremist links

An investigative police officer works by a body under a white sheet on Oct. 1, 2017, outside the main train station in Marseille, France, where man with a knife attacked bystanders, killing two women before soldiers fatally shot him.

TUNIS, Tunisia — Tunisia's prime minister says his government has no evidence that the Tunisian who stabbed two women to death in Marseille had links to any extremist group.

Meeting Thursday with his French counterpart in Tunis, Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed firmly condemned Sunday's attack, saying "there is no justification for such barbaric acts."

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said the two countries agreed to work more closely together on security and responding to terror attacks and radicalization. Chahed said they would notably focus on "preventing the risks inherent in the return of terrorists from hot spots."

French authorities have identified the Marseille attacker as Ahmed Hanachi, a 29-year-old Tunisian. He was killed by soldiers soon after the stabbings.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility but French authorities say they have not found firm links between Hanachi and ISIS.