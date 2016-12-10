Toll rises to 57 in suicide bombings in northeast Nigeria
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 10, 2016
YOLA, Nigeria — An official says the toll from a double suicide bombing in a marketplace in northeast Nigeria has risen to 57 dead and 177 wounded.
Yusuf Muhammed, chairman of the Madagali local government, says 120 children are among those wounded when two women suicide bombers blew themselves up Friday at opposite ends of the market in Madagali town.
Officials have blamed Boko Haram Islamic extremists. The explosions occurred on the edge of the group's Sambisa Forest stronghold, which Nigeria's military has been bombing ahead of ground assaults. Since the military has dislodged the insurgents from towns and villages this year, they have been attacking soft targets.
Madagali was liberated last year after months in the hands of Boko Haram.
