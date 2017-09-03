Suspected militants kill 2 police in attack on Kenyan church
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 3, 2017
NAIROBI, Kenya -- Kenya's police say two officers were killed when gunmen attacked them at a church they were guarding by Kenya's Indian Ocean coast.
Coast Police Chief Larry Kieng said Sunday gunmen on a motorcycle shot the two officers, killing one on the spot and the other died of injuries at a hospital. He said the gunmen took the officers' guns and drove off.
Somalia's extremist group al-Shabab is suspected as it has carried out similar attacks in Kenya in revenge for Kenyan troops fighting the extremist rebels in Somalia. Kenya's security forces have managed to limit al-Shabab's attacks to areas near the Somalia border in the past year.
