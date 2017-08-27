Suspected Boko Haram extremists kill 16 in north Cameroon
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: August 27, 2017
AOUNDE, Cameroon — Residents say suspected Boko Haram extremists killed at least 16 people and burned homes in two villages in Cameroon's north, near the border with Nigeria.
Iya Gana, whose husband was killed in the attack Thursday night, said the rebels entered her village and killed her husband and others. She said they burned down homes and stole vehicles and cattle after killing people in two villages near Mora, in Cameroon's Far North province, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the border with Nigeria.
Boko Haram extremists have been crossing into and attacking towns in neighboring countries, including Cameroon, that contribute to a regional military force trying to eliminate the insurgency. Boko Haram is blamed for killing more than 20,000 people in their eight-year existence.
