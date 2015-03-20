Sudan lauds Russia's snub of ICC, which seeks its president
By MOHAMED OSMAN | Associated Press | Published: November 17, 2016
KHARTOUM, Sudan — Sudan has welcomed Russia's snub of the International Criminal Court, which seeks the arrest of President Omar al-Bashir on war crimes charges related to atrocities committed in Darfur.
Ghareb Khidir, spokesman for Sudan's foreign ministry, said on Thursday the Russian gesture gives "strong support to the African position against the ICC," describing the court as a "total failure."
Three African nations announced plans to withdraw and Russia, which is not an ICC member, snubbed the ICC with President Vladimir Putin signing Wednesday a symbolic decree to withdraw from the court.
Khidir says he hopes the departures of South Africa, Burundi and Gambia from the ICC and Putin's gesture would prompt others to withdraw. Russia is not an ICC member since Moscow never ratified the Rome Statute that created the court.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
VIETNAM AT 50 | In 1966, troops, protests increase along with strategy concerns
Sweetheart deal seen driving product mix in commissaries
Connecticut first in nation to help PTSD vets upgrade 'bad paper' discharges
PACOM chief sees no changes in US-Philippines military relationship
Oregon is epicenter as Trump protests surge across nation
Battleground ﬁght intensiﬁes