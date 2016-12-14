Still time to avoid 'worst-case scenario' in South Sudan, UN says

BERLIN — The United Nations Human Rights Council is meeting to discuss the situation in South Sudan, with the world body's top human rights official saying there's still time for action to avoid a "worst-case scenario" in the five-year-old country.

Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein, the U.N. high commissioner for human rights, urged the council Wednesday to call on South Sudan's leaders to refrain from incitement to violence and ethnic hatred. The United States requested the meeting.

Tens of thousands have been killed in fighting in South Sudan, and more than a million people have fled the country.

Zeid said that when local leaders intervened recently to halt hate speech, threats of violence decreased, so "there may still be some space for consequential action to pull the country back from a worst-case scenario."

