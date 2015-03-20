South Sudan residents say army carrying out ethnic killings

NAIROBI, Kenya — Residents in South Sudan say the army is carrying out ethnic killings and killings of civilians in the western town of Wau.

A government spokesman could not confirm the violence but the U.N. mission confirmed killings in Wau. U.N. officials have repeatedly warned that South Sudan is at risk of genocide.

Residents who insisted on anonymity for their safety said soldiers from South Sudan's army on Monday morning singled out civilians of the Fertit and Luo ethnic groups and killed them in retaliation for a rebel attack on government forces. They said children going to school were killed.

Government spokesman Michael Makuei could not confirm the fighting in Wau on Monday but said rebels ambushed a government convoy last weekend, killing two officers.

