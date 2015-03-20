South Sudan general resigns, says leader 'disgraced' himself

KAMPALA, Uganda — A South Sudanese general resigned Saturday while telling President Salva Kiir "you have disgraced yourself" by subjecting the conflict-torn country to ethnic bias and "unacceptable cycles of violence."

The resignation letter, seen by The Associated Press, came from Lt. Gen. Thomas Cirillo Swaka, the deputy chief of general staff for logistics. It is the second-highest military defection since fighting erupted again in July.

Warnings of genocide hang over South Sudan, where a 2015 peace deal has failed to stop the three-year civil war that has killed tens of thousands and forced 1.5 million to flee.

Swaka's letter accuses the president of a "policy of ethnic domination and subjugation" in which Kiir's ethnic Dinka group "has come to be hated by their own brothers and sisters from other communities."

The general is from the Equatoria region, which has seen ethnically targeted killings for months.

Ateny Wek Ateny, a Kiir spokesman, said he was not concerned about the resignation and that there were no tensions within the military.

Swaka's letter describes the conflict as "tribally engineered" and accuses the government of orchestrating violations of the peace deal that led to July's fighting in the capital, Juba. The violence forced Kiir's rival and then-vice president Riek Machar, an ethnic Nuer, to flee. Machar remains in exile.

Non-Dinka tribes are being neglected, Swaka writes, and Dinka soldiers have been posted in non-Dinka areas "to support the policy of land occupation and enforcing the agenda of forceful Dinkanization and domination."

The United Nations has warned that South Sudan is witnessing ethnic cleansing. "The risk that mass atrocities will be committed remains ever-present," the U.N. secretary-general's adviser on genocide prevention, Adama Dieng, said this week.

A United States-led effort to have the U.N. Security Council impose an arms embargo on South Sudan failed last year.

