South Sudan claims mandate has expired for more UN troops
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 15, 2017
KAMPALA, Uganda -- South Sudan's government is claiming that the U.N. Security Council mandate has expired to send a new contingent of 4,000 peacekeepers to boost the existing force.
Minister of Information Michael Makuei told the Associated Press that Dec. 15th was the expiration date for the deployment of peacekeepers to bolster the existing 12,000 U.N. troops in South Sudan.
He said a new resolution is needed for the additional troops.
The U.N. mission in South Sudan responded in a statement saying that its mandate to increase the protection force had been extended by the Security Council until December 2017.
The U.N. Security Council decided in August to send additional peacekeepers after clashes killed hundreds in South Sudan's capital Juba. South Sudan initially objected to the force and has delayed its deployment.
