Somalia's new army chief survives car bomb that kills 13
By ABDI GULED | Associated Press | Published: April 9, 2017
MOGADISHU, Somalia -- Somalia's new military chief survived a suicide car bomb attack on Sunday that killed 13 people, police say.
The bomb exploded near Somalia's defense ministry compound in Mogadishu, where police say.
Five soldiers and at least 8 civilians travelling in a passing minibus were killed, said Capt. Mohamed Hussein, a senior Somali police officer.
A huge cloud of smoke billowed over the scene and heavy gunfire was heard in the area.
