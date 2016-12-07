Somalia recaptures town from Islamic State-linked fighters; 34 dead
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 7, 2016
MOGADISHU, Somalia — A Somali official says security forces have recaptured a port town from Islamic State-linked fighters in the semi-autonomous state of Puntland.
Yusuf Mohamed, the governor of Puntland's commercial hub of Bossaso, says 30 militants and four soldiers were killed during the operation Wednesday to recapture Qandala.
Residents confirmed that troops entered the town after fighters retreated into nearby villages.
The seizure of Qandala in October had been the first victory for the Islamic State-linked fighters, who are expanding the areas under their control amid a rivalry with the homegrown al-Shabab extremist group.
The fighters broke away from al-Shabab and declared allegiance to ISIS last year.
Al-Shabab sees the splinter group as a threat to its operations in the long-chaotic Horn of Africa nation.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Defense bill could waive bonus repayments for California Guard soldiers
Report: Many Islamic State recruits who returned to Europe remain committed to militant ideology
Victims' families oppose senators' bid to alter Sept. 11 law
Mattis as defense secretary could prolong Dunford's stay as Joint Chiefs chairman
Human smuggling netting $346 million a year for Libya's cities, EU says
Sioux leader asks Standing Rock protesters, including veterans, to leave