Somalia car bomb explodes near convoy of top army officials
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: April 9, 2017
MOGADISHU, Somalia -- A Somali police officer says a suicide car bomber exploded near a convoy carrying senior army officials who had just left the defense ministry where the new army chief took over.
Col. Ahmed Hassan said there are casualties but he could not give further details.
A huge smoke billowed over the scene as heavy gunfire could be heard in the area.
