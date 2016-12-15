Security Council extends South Sudan mandate by a day

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. Security Council has voted to extend its mandate in war-torn South Sudan by a day so its deeply divided members can try to reach agreement on a draft resolution extending the peacekeeping mission another year and addressing the crisis in the country.

The mission's mandate expired Thursday and the council voted unanimously to approve the one-day extension after disagreement over the latest U.S. draft.

Russia and others objected to that version, including its proposals for sanctions and provisions calling for the use of drones, among other concerns.

Two years after South Sudan's independence from Sudan in 2011, the country plunged into violence when forces loyal to President Salva Kiir, an ethnic Dinka, started battling those loyal to Riek Machar, an ethnic Nuer who was his former vice president.