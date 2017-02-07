Sahel countries plan joint force to fight terror threat
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 7, 2017
BAMAKO, Mali — The presidents of five countries in Africa's vast Sahel region have agreed to set up a joint counterterrorism force, though few details are yet available.
The plan was announced at the end of a meeting in Mali of the regional G5 group, which includes Mali, Niger, Mauritania, Burkina Faso and Chad.
A statement Monday said the plan would require a mandate from the African Union and United Nations as well as financing. It is not clear how large the countries want the force to be.
The five countries have been targeted in many high-profile attacks by numerous extremist groups, including Boko Haram and ones linked to al-Qaida.
In 2014, France launched its counterterrorism Operation Barkhane, which covers the same five countries.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Appeals court weighs Trump ban as travelers arrive to tears
British flagship Ocean still proves useful in Mideast as retirement looms
Trump’s political tensions with Mexico could affect military relationships
1 person killed, another injured in training accident at missile range
Pentagon: USS Cole off Yemen coast to respond to threats
Trump’s political tensions with Mexico could affect military relationships