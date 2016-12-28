S. Korean politicians call for nullifying sex slave deal
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 28, 2016
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea's opposition politicians have called for nullifying a settlement reached between Seoul and Tokyo on compensation for South Korean women forced into sexual slavery by Japan's military in World War II.
Their statements on the anniversary of the deal on Wednesday came amid growing political efforts to erase some of the key policies of impeached President Park Geun-hye.
Democratic Party floor leader Woo Sang-ho says the party will work to invalidate the agreement if it wins the presidential elections that could take place in just months.
Under the agreement, which was described by both governments as "irreversible," Japan pledged to fund a foundation to help support the former sex slaves. South Korea, in exchange, vowed to refrain from criticizing Japan over the issue.
In this Thursday, July 28, 2016 file photo, protesters hold the portraits of the former South Korean sex slaves who were forced to serve for the Japanese military in World War II, during a rally against the establishment of the Japanese government-funded Reconciliation and Healing Foundation in Seoul, South Korea. South Korea said on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016, surviving South Korean women who were forced into sexual slavery by Japan's military in World War II will be eligible to receive 100 million won (about $90,000) each from a foundation that will be funded by the Japanese government.
Ahn Young-joon/AP Photo. File
