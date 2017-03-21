Police: Car bomb near Somalia's presidential palace kills 5
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 21, 2017
MOGADISHU, Somalia — Police in Somalia say a car bomb has exploded at a military checkpoint near the presidential palace in the capital, killing at least five people.
Capt. Mohamed Hussein says Tuesday's blast was detonated after soldiers tried to stop the car.
Hussein says three other people have been injured.
Witness Ahmed Ali says he saw the bodies of two soldiers after the blast.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.
Extremist group al-Shabab often claims responsibility for deadly bombings in Mogadishu.
The blast comes a few hours after Somalia's new prime minister unveiled a 26-member cabinet.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Russian agents, hackers charged in massive Yahoo breach
Trump will propose 1.9 percent raise for federal workers
Oregon veteran's parents must repay $47,000 in swindled aid
Chile to command sea forces in world’s largest maritime exercise
Firing federal workers isn't as easy as Trump's budget makes it seem
A space-squeezed Army faces limited options to expand in Europe