Police: Car bomb near Somalia's presidential palace kills 5

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Police in Somalia say a car bomb has exploded at a military checkpoint near the presidential palace in the capital, killing at least five people.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein says Tuesday's blast was detonated after soldiers tried to stop the car.

Hussein says three other people have been injured.

Witness Ahmed Ali says he saw the bodies of two soldiers after the blast.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.

Extremist group al-Shabab often claims responsibility for deadly bombings in Mogadishu.

The blast comes a few hours after Somalia's new prime minister unveiled a 26-member cabinet.

