Nigerian militants blow up Shell oil export pipeline – again

WARRI, Nigeria — Nigerian militants say they have again blown up an oil pipeline carrying crude for export from Shell's Forcados terminal in the country's south. It's the third attack in eight days on the Trans Forcados pipeline network.

The first came just hours after President Muhammadu Buhari held inconclusive talks with stakeholders aimed at halting the sabotage. Militants and community leaders want development and a bigger share of revenues from oil that has massively polluted the southern Niger Delta.

The Niger Delta Avengers said Tuesday night's bombing is to reinforce warnings for oil companies to desist from repairing attacked installations. Nearby residents confirmed hearing a large explosion. Oil companies don't comment on the attacks.

In July, militants blew up the pipeline from the 400,000 barrel-a-day Forcados export terminal of Dutch-British multinational Shell.

