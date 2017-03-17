Nigerian forces using gunfire to clear Lagos slum, reports claim
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 17, 2017
JOHANNESBURG — Rights groups say thousands of people are fleeing a Nigeria slum as security forces use gunfire and tear gas to make way for demolitions in defiance of a recent court order.
Amnesty International and Slum Dwellers International reported the operation Friday in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial hub.
Amnesty International says bulldozers have destroyed the homes in the Otodo-Gbame waterfront community. The group's Nigeria researcher Morayo Adebayo says both the military and police are at the scene and calls it "chaotic and dangerous."
A High Court ruling in January prohibited such evictions, calling them "degrading," and told authorities to seek a settlement with residents instead.
Amnesty says over 30,000 Otodo-Gbame residents had been evicted in November but began to rebuild.
