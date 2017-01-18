Nigeria says warship on way toward Gambia as 'exercise'
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 18, 2017
ABUJA, Nigeria — Nigeria confirms one of its warships is heading toward Gambia but calls it a "flag-showing and West Africa training" exercise as the tiny West African nation faces a possible regional military intervention.
Nigerian Navy spokesman Capt. Dahun Jahun responded Wednesday to local media reports that the warship was a show of force in an effort to get Gambia's president to step down.
The West African regional bloc ECOWAS has said a standby military force is ready to intervene if President Yahya Jammeh doesn't leave after losing elections.
But Gambian lawmakers have just extended Jammeh's term by three months.
Jahun also says Nigeria's air force is contributing 200 troops for the standby force.
Senegal and Ghana also are contributing to the standby force.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Military's shift away from oil clashes with Trump's promises
In final speech, Obama must reconcile his hopes with Trump's
‘Super cool’ experience awaits Sigonella students marching in inaugural parade
Fort Hood soldier found dead, latest in a string of deaths at Texas base
Stopping a N. Korean missile no sure thing, US tester says
DODEA robotics club takes on challenge in national competition