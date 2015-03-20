More aggressive approach in Somalia favored, AFRICOM chief says
By LOLITA C. BALDOR | Associated Press | Published: March 24, 2017
WASHINGTON — The commander of U.S. Africa Command says he would like to be granted more authority to battle al-Qaida-linked militants in Somalia.
Marine Gen. Thomas Waldhauser told reporters at the Pentagon on Friday that it would be "very helpful" to be given more flexibility in combatting al-Shabad militants, both directly and through local partner forces.
He said this would allow him to deliver airstrikes in a more timely way.
The Associated Press has previously reported that recommendations for such expanded authorities have been sent to the White House.
Waldhauser said he already has held detailed discussions to ensure that expanded U.S. military operations in Somalia would not jeopardize the work of international civilian groups combatting famine.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
UN leader calls for end to military mission in Haiti
Mideast naval coalition making massive drug busts
With ‘Devonian,’ Naples student advances to national spelling bee
Trump demands Germany pay for US protection
Offering goodwill, US cultivates partnership in South Asia
The weird, wonderful world of Torment: Tides of Numenera