Miss. firm wins $440M Army contract to upgrade armored vehicles for UAE
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 4, 2017
WEST POINT, Miss. — Navistar's Mississippi plant has been awarded a $440 million contract by the U.S. Army to reset and upgrade over 1,000 armored vehicles for the United Arab Emirates.
The Clarion-Ledger reported Thursday that U.S. lawmakers from Mississippi announced the contract in a news release.
Lawmakers say the work would be done on 1,085 MaxxPro MRAP trucks and associated accessories at Navistar's plant in West Point. It's expected to be completed in March 2019.
U.S. Senator Thad Cochran says the contract will support an important Middle East ally, which serves the U.S.'s security interests.
Although the West Point plant had laid off all its workers in 2013, it has since won a series of contracts to build or refurbish vehicles for the U.S. Army and foreign militaries.
