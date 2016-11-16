Militants claim bombing of 3 oil pipelines in south Nigeria

WARRI, Nigeria — Nigerian militants and a local leader say attackers have bombed oil pipelines 100 kilometers (60 miles) apart, the fifth attack this month in response to a military campaign in Nigeria's southern, petroleum-producing Niger Delta.

The Niger Delta Avengers say on Tuesday night they blew up three Nembe Creek trunk lines carrying 300,000 barrels a day to the Bonny export terminal of Dutch-British producer Shell.

Community leader Stephen Igwe says two other explosions blasted Italian company Agip's Tebidaba-Brass pipeline.

Earlier this month, militants carried out three attacks on the Trans Forcados network carrying crude from Shell's Forcados export terminal.

An Avengers statement warns of "continuous attacks" in retaliation for military raids.

It questions the sincerity of government negotiations to address demands for justice and development in the oil-polluted region.

Oil companies do not comment on attacks.