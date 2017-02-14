Lewis-McChord Army ranger charged with assault for shooting fellow soldier
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 14, 2017
OLYMPIA, Wash. — An Army ranger from the Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state has been charged with shooting a fellow soldier, who remains in critical condition.
The Olympian reports that Spc. Thomas Patrick Popek was arraigned in court Monday on an assault charge.
The 23-year-old victim from Hudson, New Hampshire, is in critical condition and unable to breath on his own.
Court documents say the shooting took place Saturday in a Parkland apartment, about 40 miles south of Seattle.
Popek reportedly told investigators he had been playing around with his gun while cleaning the weapon when he pointed it at the victim and pulled the trigger.
He says he didn't know the gun was loaded.
The two men had been preparing to go to a shooting range at the time.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Trump reaffirms 'one China policy' in call with China's Xi
Green Beret awarded Silver Star for deadly Afghanistan mission
DODEA is bringing back 'Principal of the Year' program
Army Reserve officer sentenced to home confinement for threats to mosque
College classes will continue for downrange troops through new UMUC contract
PACOM commander urges democracy as Cobra Gold kicks off in Thailand