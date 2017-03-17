Kenya's president deploys military to quell drought violence

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered the military to deploy to the volatile counties of Baringo and Laikipia to calm deadly violence fueled by drought.

Kenyatta announced Friday that as chairman of the National Security Council he has authorized the immediate deployment of the Kenya Defense Forces to support police in operations there.

At least 21 people have died in fighting between herders in Baringo county since early February. Thirteen people were killed this week. And in Laikipia county, a British farmer was killed by herders invading ranches in search of pasture and water.

Kenya has declared a national disaster because of the drought that affects about half of the counties in this East African nation.

