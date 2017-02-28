Islamic State claims failed suicide attack in Algeria
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 28, 2017
ALGIERS, Algeria — Algerian authorities are trying to confirm the identity of a failed suicide bomber who attacked a police station in the city of Constantine. The thwarted attack was claimed Monday by the Islamic State group.
According to the Algerian news service APS, a police officer in front of the building fired at the attacker's explosives belt, and it detonated before it could do major damage Sunday evening. The attacker died.
Three officers were lightly wounded, APS said. Islamic State on Monday claimed "a number" of injuries and deaths.
On Tuesday, Algeria's defense minister announced that nine extremists were killed in a separate military operation in the eastern city of Kabylie.
