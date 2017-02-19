Islamic extremists denounce Somalia's new president
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 19, 2017
MOGADISHU, Somalia -- A commander of Somalia's Islamic extremist rebels says the group opposes the election of the new president and vows to continue fighting the government, the first official comment from al-Shabab since the president's election earlier this month.
In an audio message released by al-Shabab's radio arm Sunday, Sheikh Hassan Yaqub, a senior commander of the extremist group, called Somalia's new president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed an "apostate" and warned Somalis against supporting him. Mohamed, who holds both Somali and U.S. citizenship, was elected Feb. 8.
The al-Shabab leader also referred the new president as "evil-minded," recalling his eight-month tenure as the prime minister of Somalia in 2010 and 2011, during which the extremists lost control of Mogadishu, the capital.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Rumors highlight the hidden lives of North Korean leaders
Official: Flynn 'can't be certain' on sanctions talk with Russia
Merkel to seek common ground with Trump 'wherever possible'
Top US general: Several thousand more troops needed in Afghanistan
Trump taps executive power on military – with limits
Russia hosts Afghan conference to reassert Central Asia role