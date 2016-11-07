Islamic extremists attack near Mali capital, no dead
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 7, 2016
BAMAKO, Mali — An official in Malia says that Islamic extremists attacked a town about 150 kilometers (93 miles) north of Bamako, the closest attack to the capital since March.
Amadou Sangho, spokesman for the interior security ministry, said Monday that no one was killed in the attack by assailants who entered and escaped Banamba in three vehicles Sunday.
A Malian soldier says the Macina Liberation Front was responsible for the attack on the national guard and gendarmerie posts. The soldier, speaking on condition of anonymity because he is not permitted to speak to press, says jihadis also broke into a bank and a jail.
Jihadists in March attacked the European Union military training mission's headquarters in Bamako, killing one person. In November 2015 they attacked Bamako's Radisson Blu hotel, killing 20 people.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Operation in which US soldiers killed was response to planned Taliban offensive
Army plans 2018 Europe deployment for new Stryker prototype
Clinton sent daughter material that was later classified
Secret Service says no gun involved in Trump rally commotion
Industrial strength tunnels complicate Iraqi assault on Mosul
Pentagon and Lockheed Martin at odds over price of latest F-35 contract