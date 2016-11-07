Islamic extremists attack near Mali capital, no dead

BAMAKO, Mali — An official in Malia says that Islamic extremists attacked a town about 150 kilometers (93 miles) north of Bamako, the closest attack to the capital since March.

Amadou Sangho, spokesman for the interior security ministry, said Monday that no one was killed in the attack by assailants who entered and escaped Banamba in three vehicles Sunday.

A Malian soldier says the Macina Liberation Front was responsible for the attack on the national guard and gendarmerie posts. The soldier, speaking on condition of anonymity because he is not permitted to speak to press, says jihadis also broke into a bank and a jail.

Jihadists in March attacked the European Union military training mission's headquarters in Bamako, killing one person. In November 2015 they attacked Bamako's Radisson Blu hotel, killing 20 people.

