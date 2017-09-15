Half-million people flee Central African Republic's violence
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 15, 2017
DAKAR, Senegal — The U.N. refugee agency says Central African Republic is seeing the highest number of people fleeing deadly violence since the beginning of the country's conflict four years ago.
The agency told reporters in Geneva on Friday that more than half a million people have fled the impoverished country as violence surges to levels similar to those at the height of the fighting in 2014.
Another 600,000 people are displaced inside the country.
Hundreds of people have been killed since largely sectarian fighting erupted in May in areas that previously had been spared.
Thousands of Muslims have been sheltering in churches in some areas, while others in Central African Republic have reported rapes and killings.
The U.N. says many of the newly displaced people can't reach badly needed aid.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
US military to complete THAAD deployment in S. Korea despite protests
USS Fitzgerald will go to Mississippi shipyard for repairs after deadly collision
Federal clearance delays have left 700,000 in limbo
PACOM chief talks regional security with Philippine president, top officials
Air Force Hurricane Hunters gathered critical Irma data as storm battered Florida
Once maligned, Littoral Combat Ship program now a model in Navy training